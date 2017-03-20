LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Stephanie McMahon "Fires" Mick Foley, WrestleMania Tag Team Match Promo, WWE Main Event
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 11:40:46 PM
- Below is a promo for The Miz and Maryse vs. John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33:




- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Brooklyn for this week's Main Event episode:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Curtis Axel
* Jack Gallagher and Gran Metalik vs. Ariya Daivari and Noam Dar

- WWE RAW General Manager Mick Foley was apparently written off TV at tonight's RAW in Brooklyn as Stephanie McMahon fired him. We've noted how Foley was expected to take some time off for hip surgery. It will be interesting to see what happens to the role as the red brand has no General Manager with less than two weeks until WrestleMania 33. Below is video from tonight's Foley - Stephanie segment:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Stephanie McMahon "Fires" Mick Foley, WrestleMania Tag Team Match Promo, WWE Main Event

  • Change Announced for WrestleMania 33 Title Match, Updated Card

  • WWE Ride Along Preview for Tonight, How Old Is Sting Today?, Jim Cornette Reacts

  • SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced for This Week's Show

  • Who Will Induct The Rock 'n' Roll Express Into the WWE Hall of Fame?

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - The Highlight Reel, Match Announced, Brock Lesnar, More

  • Luke Harper Switches Up His Gear (Video), Top Brutal Backstage Assaults, WWE Fury

  • Zack Ryder Launching New YouTube Series, Triple H Workout Clip, AJ Lee and Kaitlyn Reunite

  • SmackDown Superstar Gets Married (Photo), John Cena on SRW Parody, WWE Top 10 Video

  • Update on Naomi's Injury and Return, WWE Looks at Awkward Moments, Canvas 2 Canvas




    		•