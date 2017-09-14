|
We now know two of the WWE NXT Superstars that will join Kairi Sane in the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Women's Title at "Takeover: Houston" on November 18th during SummerSlam weekend. It will be Sane vs. Peyton Royce vs. hometown star Ember Moon vs. another competitor to be determined at the October 4th tapings.
Posted in:
WWE
Spoilers on the WWE NXT Takeover Fatal 4 Way, a Possible Injury, New Stable Member
By Marc Middleton
Sep 14, 2017 - 11:38:02 PM
Peyton earned a spot in the match by defeating Nikki Cross & Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat qualifier that should air on the October 11th episode. Ember earned her spot by defeating Ruby Riot & Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat qualifier, which should open the October 18th episode.
Regarding the Ruby vs. Sonya vs. Ember match, it appears Ruby may have suffered an ankle injury. Our correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94) noted that Ruby did a crossbody from the top to the floor but landed awkwardly on the ramp. It looked like she suffered a broken ankle as you could see it dangling after she was put into an ankle lock a few minutes later. Ruby was helped to the back after the match by referees and she was not putting pressure on the ankle. We will keep you updated on her status.
Peyton's win came after Mae Young Classic competitor Taynara Conti interfered in the match, after being sent to the ring by "The Undisputed Era" Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. It appears Conti will be the female Superstar of the stable. You can see them together in the photo below:
