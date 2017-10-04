LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Spoilers on the Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"
By Marc Middleton
Oct 4, 2017 - 11:10:42 PM
Coming out of tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University, below is what looks to be the card for the NXT "Takeover: WarGames" event during WWE Survivor Series weekend.

The show takes place on Saturday, November 18th from the Toyota Center in Houston and will air live on the WWE Network. We will keep you updated on developments to the card.

WarGames
The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe)

NXT Title Match
Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Drew McIntyre

Fatal 4 Way for the Vacant NXT Women's Title
Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross

Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream

Lars Sullivan vs. Kassius Ohno

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Spoilers on the Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"

  • Triple H Confirms War Games, Next Week's WWE NXT Matches, Lio Rush Attacked (Video)

  • *SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings to Air In October and November

  • Spoilers: Big Gimmick Match and Title Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Houston"

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops for the Final Episode Before Hell In a Cell

  • Baron Corbin's New Theme, Roderick Strong vs. Drew McIntyre Promo, Survivor Series Weekend

  • Shayna Baszler WWE Performance Center Video, Fans on Champions at HIAC, Lance Russell

  • Post-Surgery Update on Jeff Hardy, Titus O'Neil Hosting Homecoming Event, SmackDown Top 10

  • Lio Rush on His WWE NXT TV Debut (Video), WWE Hypes Kairi Sane, WWE Stock

  • Title Match & Debut on Tonight's WWE NXT, The Bella Twins Teaser, The Miz and The Bar



    		•