Spoilers on a Big Name Wrestling at WWE Survivor Series, the RAW vs. SmackDown Men's Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be returning to the ring now, according to PWInsider. The current plan is for the RAW General Manager to wrestle at the Survivor Series pay-per-view next month.
By Marc Middleton
Oct 30, 2017 - 6:33:18 PM
The plan is for Angle to be the Team Captain for RAW in the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match, leading Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns into battle against SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura.
Survivor Series takes place on November 19th from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. Stay tuned for more updates on the card.
