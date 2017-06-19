LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Spoilers on Plans for Tonight's WWE RAW In Evansville, IN
By Marc Middleton
Jun 19, 2017 - 7:16:07 PM
The plan as of this afternoon for tonight's WWE RAW main event from Evansville, IN was to do Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe, according to PWInsider. As noted, Reigns will open the show with his announcement for the August SummerSlam pay-per-view.

There are also plans for The Revival to officially return tonight as Dash Wilder was recently cleared to return from his broken jaw. They are set to face Enzo Amore and Big Cass at RAW tonight.

WWE also has a MizTV segment booked for tonight, which will focus on Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz not being on the same page for the past few weeks.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Cass Turns on Enzo Amore In the Closing Segment of Tonight's WWE RAW (Photos, Video)

  • Braun Strowman Returns to RAW, Announces Stipulation Match for WWE Great Balls of Fire (Video)

  • Major WWE Match Being Planned, Roman Reigns Fires Back at Fans on Twitter, More

  • Spoilers on Plans for Tonight's WWE RAW In Evansville, IN

  • WWE on Mike & Maria Kanellis, Reactions to Women's MITB, Naomi on Lana & Carmella

  • Becky Lynch Talks MITB Finish, Fans on Who Will Cash In First, MITB Legends Video

  • WWE MITB Attendance, Paul Heyman on Mike & Maria Kanellis, The Hype Bros. Video

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Opening Segment Revealed, Samoa Joe, Bayley, More

  • Updated Details on the WWE 2K18 Game, New Video Teaser, Comments from Seth Rollins

  • Seth Rollins Reveals WWE 2K18 Video Game Cover




    		•