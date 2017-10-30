LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Spoilers on Plans for Tonight's WWE RAW Episode
By Marc Middleton
Oct 30, 2017 - 4:39:35 PM
Mickie James vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in a rematch from the TLC pay-per-view is being planned for tonight's WWE RAW, according to PWInsider. This rematch comes after Mickie left Bliss laying last week.

Other matches in the works for tonight's RAW are Kane vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Finn Balor vs. Cesaro and Alicia Fox vs. Bayley.

Stay tuned for more RAW updates and join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

