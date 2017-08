Spoilers on More Matches Planned for Tonight's WWE RAW In Memphis

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

The first John Cena vs. Samoa Joe match will take place on tonight's WWE RAW from Memphis, according to PWInsider. A battle royal to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is also scheduled for tonight.Below is the updated line-up for tonight's show from the FedEx Forum:* Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks* Cena vs. Roman Reigns is made official for WWE No Mercy* Cena vs. Samoa Joe* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler replaces Booker T on commentary due to Hurricane Harvey