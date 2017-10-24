|
|
|
|
The WWE Survivor Series card will continue to take shape on tonight's WWE SmackDown as Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton is planned, according to PWInsider, with the winner being the Team Captain for the blue brand in the men's 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Spoilers for Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Milwaukee
By Marc Middleton
Oct 24, 2017 - 2:40:57 PM
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler is also planned for tonight with the winner getting a spot on the men's team. That match may be a 2 of 3 Falls match.
Below is the confirmed SmackDown line-up for tonight:
* Shane McMahon returns
* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. Sin Cara
* Reservoir Dogs-themed edition of The Fashion Files
* The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Aiden English, Rusev, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable
* AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh
Join us at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Who Will Captain the Men's Team for SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series?
New SmackDown Team Confirmed for WWE Survivor Series, Updated Card
RAW Roster Note for Tonight's SmackDown, Alicia Fox on Being Team Captain, AJ Styles
How Was WWE RAW Viewership for the Post-TLC Episode?
Triple H Video from Sunday's Ring Return, Kairi Sane as a Zombie (Photo), WWE Stock
Spoilers for Tonight's WWE SmackDown In Milwaukee
WWE 205 Live Update for Tonight, Cathy Kelley on SmackDown (Video), RAW Top 10
WWE RAW Social Score, Seth Rollins on Teaming with Kurt Angle, The Usos
WWE Announces International TV Deal, Sasha Banks and Bayley Ride Along Clip, The Usos
SmackDown Stars on Last Night's Big Angle (Videos), Kevin Owens Thanks Fans, The Shield