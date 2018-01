Spoilers: Updates to the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" Card, Match Correction

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings from Center Stage in Atlanta saw The Authors of Pain defeat The Street Profits to become the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. It was believed that Fish & O'Reilly would be defending against SAnitY in a Steel Cage match at "Takeover: Philadelphia" but that match is not happening as Akam & Rezar vs. Fish & O'Reilly is now confirmed.It was also announced at tonight's tapings that NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon will defend her title against Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler at Takeover.On a related note, the Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain match has not been confirmed and it looks like Lars may end up facing Roderick Strong in Philadelphia.Below is the updated non-confirmed "Takeover: Philadelphia" card coming out of tonight's TV tapings. Takeover will take place on January 27th from the Wells Fargo Center during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" AlmasShayna Baszler vs. Ember MoonThe Authors of Pain vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby FishAdam Cole vs. Aleister BlackLars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain or Roderick Strong