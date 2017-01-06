LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Spoilers: Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio"
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2017 - 10:02:50 AM
It was announced at last night's WWE NXT tapings that Asuka will defend the NXT Women's Title in a Fatal 4 Way against Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce at the "Takeover: San Antonio" event on January 28th during Royal Rumble weekend. It was also announced that Eric Young will go up against Tye Dillinger.

Below is the updated Takeover card:

NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

