|
|
|
|
The main event of the WWE NXT "Takeover: Houston" event on November 18th during WWE Survivor Series weekend will be a two-ring War Games match. This will be the first War Games match since WCW used it years ago.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Spoilers: Big Gimmick Match and Title Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Houston"
By Marc Middleton
Oct 4, 2017 - 8:41:10 PM
NXT General Manager William Regal announced at tonight's tapings, in a segment that should air on November 1st, that it will be NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe) vs. Roderick Strong & The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish) in the match. No word yet on if the titles will be on the line.
It also appears that Takeover will feature NXT Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against Andrade "Cien" Almas in the co-main event.
As noted before, the Fatal 4 Way for the vacant NXT Women's Title at Takeover will feature Nikki Cross vs. Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Kairi Sane.
Stay tuned for more updates on the Takeover card and full spoilers from tonight's tapings.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Spoilers on the Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames"
Triple H Confirms War Games, Next Week's WWE NXT Matches, Lio Rush Attacked (Video)
*SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings to Air In October and November
Spoilers: Big Gimmick Match and Title Match Set for WWE NXT "Takeover: Houston"
WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops for the Final Episode Before Hell In a Cell
Baron Corbin's New Theme, Roderick Strong vs. Drew McIntyre Promo, Survivor Series Weekend
Shayna Baszler WWE Performance Center Video, Fans on Champions at HIAC, Lance Russell
Post-Surgery Update on Jeff Hardy, Titus O'Neil Hosting Homecoming Event, SmackDown Top 10
Lio Rush on His WWE NXT TV Debut (Video), WWE Hypes Kairi Sane, WWE Stock
Title Match & Debut on Tonight's WWE NXT, The Bella Twins Teaser, The Miz and The Bar