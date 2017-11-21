LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Spoiler on the Main Event for WWE's Clash of Champions Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Nov 21, 2017 - 5:21:15 PM
Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is currently planned as the main event of the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

WWE previously indicated that Jinder's rematch would take place on this week's SmackDown but plans were changed. Apparently an angle will take place tonight to set up the Clash of Champions match between the two.

Clash of Champions takes place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston.

WWE posted this backstage video of Jinder issuing a warning to AJ earlier today:




