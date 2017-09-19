|
A Triple Threat is scheduled for tonight's WWE SmackDown in Oakland, with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi, according to PWInsider. The match would determine a new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya, likely for the October Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
|
Spoiler on a Match Planned for Tonight's WWE SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 7:15:05 PM
As noted, Natalya will also host a "Celebration of Women" segment on tonight's SmackDown, which will set up the Triple Threat.
Tonight's SmackDown will also feature Baron Corbin vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day celebrating last week's win, Shane McMahon's response to Kevin Owens attacking Vince McMahon and more. Remember to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm EST.
