LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Spoiler on Who the Mystery WWE NXT Teaser Is For
By Marc Middleton
Dec 7, 2017 - 7:46:11 PM


As noted, WWE NXT began airing vignettes for a mystery debut on this week's show. You can see the video above.

As speculated, it was confirmed on Wrestling Observer Radio that the teaser is for the TV debut of former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler, runner-up in The Mae Young Classic. Baszler is set to make her TV debut soon in an altercation with MYC winner Kairi Sane.

No word yet on plans for Baszler's first match but they may do Baszler vs. Sane at "Takeover: Philly" during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • How Was Viewership for This Week's Total Divas Episode?

  • Spoiler on Who the Mystery WWE NXT Teaser Is For

  • Matches Added to Monday's WWE RAW, Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss Cover Up In Abu Dhabi (Photos)

  • Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss on Making History, Drew McIntyre Update (Video), Walk The Aisle

  • The Undisputed Era on What's Next (Video), Eva Marie Video, Next Week's Total Divas

  • Updates on WWE Running Special Shows for WWE 205 Live, Hideo Itami

  • First WWE "Superstar Impersonation Battle" Episode, WWE Stars Visit Hospital, Fastlane Tickets

  • Speculation and More on a Possible WWE Ring Return for Daniel Bryan

  • Dean Ambrose's Birthday, Rusev on Having Kids with Lana, Chef Brie Bella Video

  • Update on The Revival Returning to WWE RAW, Lana Pranks Natalya (Video), The Rock



    		•