"The Revival" Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are currently backstage for tonight's WWE RAW in Providence and are scheduled to return to TV tonight, according to PWInsider. Both Dawson and Wilder are set to wrestle tonight.
WWE
Spoiler: WWE Superstar Set to Return from Injury on Tonight's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Dec 18, 2017 - 6:16:19 PM
The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions have been out of action since early August after Dawson underwent surgery for a right bicep injury. Wilder has worked some WWE Main Event matches and live event matches, including the Starrcade special event for a loss to Dustin Rhodes.
Dawson may be returning earlier than planned as it was just reported during the first week of December that he was scheduled to be back in the ring in 4-6 weeks.
