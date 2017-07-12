LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Spoiler Updates on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Card
By Marc Middleton
Jul 12, 2017 - 10:42:09 PM
Coming out of tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings, below is what looks to be most of the card for the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event on Saturday, August 19th during SummerSlam weekend. We will keep you updated on matches confirmed for the show.

NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Thea Trinidad)

