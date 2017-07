Spoiler Updates on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" Card

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Coming out of tonight's WWE NXT TV tapings, below is what looks to be most of the card for the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event on Saturday, August 19th during SummerSlam weekend. We will keep you updated on matches confirmed for the show.Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby RoodeEmber Moon vs. AsukaSAnitY vs. The Authors of PainKassius Ohno vs. Hideo ItamiJohnny Gargano vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas (with Thea Trinidad)