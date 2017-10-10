|
WWE will crown #1 contenders to new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on tonight's SmackDown, according to PWInsider. The current plan is for former champions The New Day to face Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin with the winner earning a shot at The Usos.
|
Spoiler Updates for Tonight's WWE SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 6:47:11 PM
Tonight's SmackDown is also scheduled to feature a continuation of the feud between Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Roode defeated Ziggler at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
It was also noted that Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and Aiden English is scheduled for tonight's blue brand show.
Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live SmackDown coverage. As noted, Carmella vs. Becky Lynch and AJ Styles vs. new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin was previously announced for tonight's post-HIAC episode.
