|
|
|
|
As noted, Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish defeat SAnitY's Killian Dain & Eric Young to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Spoiler Update on the Title Change at Wednesday's WWE NXT TV Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Nov 30, 2017 - 2:08:50 AM
WWE confirmed the title change with the following spoiler announcement and photo, but they have not confirmed when the episode it will air. We noted before that it looks like the match was taped for the December 20th episode.
Title change occurs during NXT tapings at Full Sail University
Undisputed ERA's Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish became new NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating SAnitY's Eric Young & Killian Dain during NXT's TV tapings Wednesday night at Full Sail University.
The title change marks another huge victory for Undisputed ERA after they won the historic return of the WarGames Match back on Nov. 18 at TakeOver: WarGames.
Be sure to watch exactly how the NXT Tag Team Titles changed hands on an upcoming episode of NXT, airing Wednesday nights at 8/7 C on the award-winning WWE Network.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Sheamus Reveals Injuries (Video), WWE Superstar Turns 30, More Comments on Hideo Itami
Spoiler Update on the Title Change at Wednesday's WWE NXT TV Tapings
Sonya Deville vs. Ruby Riott Note, WWE Cruiserweights Hype Fatal 4 Way, Total Divas
Spoiler on the WWE NXT Title Match at "Takeover: Philly"
The Street Profits Still Undefeated (Video), News on Next Week's WWE NXT, Pete Dunne
Spoiler: Title Change at Tonight's WWE NXT TV Tapings
Backstage Triple H Photo from WWE NXT Tapings, UK Star Returns In Dark Match, WWE Network
*SPOILERS* WWE NXT TV Tapings for December
Update on WWE Changing Matt Hardy's Gimmick, Anthem Issues Statement
WWE SmackDown Viewership Up with No DQ Main Event