After much speculation, PWInsider reports that WWE will finally confirm Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro on tonight's SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from Boston.
Spoiler Update on the RAW Tag Team Title Match Planned for WWE SummerSlam
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 4:32:01 PM
With that match confirmed to take place, below is the updated SummerSlam card going into tonight's RAW:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley's replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
