Posted in: WWE Spoiler Update on The Mae Young Classic, New WWE NXT Ring Names
By Marc Middleton
Jun 25, 2017 - 2:29:44 PM
The former Bianca Blair is now using the name Bianca BelAir in WWE NXT while Danielle Kamela is now using the name Vanessa Borne.
BelAir and Borne both worked qualifying matches for The Mae Young Classic at Friday's NXT TV tapings and made it into the tournament. BelAir defeated Aliyah while Borne defeated indie women's wrestler Jayme Jameson, who used her real name - Jayme Hachey.
No word yet on when exactly the qualifying matches will air but it should be between June 28th and July 12th.
Coming out of Friday's tapings, below is the updated list of confirmed participants for the 32-competitor tournament that tapes July 13th and July 14th: