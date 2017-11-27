LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Spoiler Update on Matches for Tonight's WWE RAW Episode
By Marc Middleton
Nov 27, 2017 - 5:46:48 PM
As noted, Seth Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro has been confirmed for tonight's WWE RAW episode. PWInsider reports that there was talk of doing Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Cesaro and Sheamus with the titles on the line but it appears that match will take place next Monday night instead.

Regarding Jason Jordan accepting the Open Challenge from new WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, word is that the match will not take place tonight. Reigns vs. Elias and Jordan vs. Kane are scheduled for tonight's show.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Spoiler Update on Matches for Tonight's WWE RAW Episode

  • New Match for Tonight's RAW Announced, Triple H - Kurt Angle Video, Tony Nese Trains

  • Bill Goldberg on TV Show, New StubHub Commercial with WWE Stars, WWE Stock Down

  • Match with Paige Announced for Tonight's WWE RAW (Video)

  • Cathy Kelley Previews RAW (Video), Alternate Footage from Paige's Return, Post-WrestleMania 34

  • New SmackDown Stars on Natalya and Last Week's Attacks, Video of WWE In Germany, British Bulldog

  • Injury and Return Update on Drew McIntyre, Comments on the WWE NXT Title

  • WWE - Cyber Monday, Liv Morgan on Why She Came to SmackDown, Shelton Benjamin - Chad Gable

  • News on This Week's WWE NXT Episode, Drew Gulak on Hideo Itami, WWE Top 10 Proposals

  • Jason Jordan Accepts Challenge (Video), What Airs After Tonight's RAW, Chris Jericho - YouTube



    		•