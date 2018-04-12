|
Rey Mysterio is set to make his WWE return at the Greatest Royal Rumble event, according to PWInsider. The big event takes place on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and will air live on the WWE Network at 11am EST beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Posted in:
WWE
Spoiler: Top Star Returning to WWE for the Greatest Royal Rumble Event In Saudi Arabia
By Marc Middleton
Apr 12, 2018 - 1:45:09 PM
No word yet on who Mysterio will be facing in Saudi Arabia or if he will be participating in the 50-Man Rumble match with Chris Jericho and others.
Rey was backstage for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans and continues to talk with the company. There is still no word yet on a contract being reached for Rey to return full-time or part-time but he has agreed to work the Greatest Royal Rumble event.
Rey made his long-awaited return to the WWE ring for the 2018 Royal Rumble match and has in talks with the company since. Officials have wanted the former World Heavyweight Champion to sign a full-time deal but he's more interested in a part-time run.
