Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions in the main event of tonight's WWE RAW from Manchester, England.
Posted in:
WWE
Spoiler: Title Change on Tonight's WWE RAW In England
By Marc Middleton
Nov 6, 2017 - 5:50:35 PM
We will have full coverage from the title change later on after RAW airs on the USA Network but the title change came after The New Day appeared and distracted the main event participants.
WWE confirmed the title change with this post:
Breaking: New champions crowned at Raw in U.K.
Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Shield brothers Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions at Raw in Manchester, U.K., WWE.com can confirm.
This marks the third time The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg have held Team Red’s tandem titles together.
Find out how it all went down and how this victory changes the landscape of Survivor Series’ battle for brand supremacy by tuning in to Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network.
