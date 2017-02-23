LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Spoiler Notes on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Card
By Marc Middleton
Feb 23, 2017 - 4:37:32 PM
The only match confirmed for WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" at Wednesday's TV tapings was a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Titles with The Revival vs. Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa vs. champions The Authors of Pain.

Based on happenings at the tapings, it appears other Takeover matches will be Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Ember Moon vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka and an eight-person match with Tye Dillinger, No Way Jose, Roderick Strong and Ruby Riot (Heidi Lovelace) taking on Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Killain Dain and Nikki Cross of SAnitY.

"Takeover: Orlando" takes place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

