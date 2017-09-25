|
As noted, tonight's WWE RAW opening segment will see Roman Reigns appear on MizTV with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. PWInsider reports that the segment will be used to set up an IC Title match for later in the night. No word yet on who Miz will defend against.
Posted in:
WWE
Spoiler Notes for Tonight's WWE RAW from Ontario, CA
By Marc Middleton
Sep 25, 2017 - 7:45:25 PM
Nia Jax vs. Bayley is also scheduled for tonight and there has been talk of a Braun Strowman vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins singles match, which could take place tonight or next week.
There's also a segment planned for tonight with new WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore discussing his win over Neville at No Mercy last night.
Remember to join us at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage.
