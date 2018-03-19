|
The current plan for tonight's RAW is for The Ultimate Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt to close the broadcast, according to PWInsider. This is the match that was taped at Matt's compound in Cameron, NC a few weeks back.
Spoiler Notes for Tonight's WWE RAW In Dallas
Samoa Joe is backstage for tonight's show but there's no word yet on if he will be returning. This is the first time Joe has been backstage for TV since the Royal Rumble match.
John Cena and Ronda Rousey are also backstage at tonight's RAW. Rousey is scheduled for an in-ring promo tonight.
