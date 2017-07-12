Spoiler: Former ROH Champion Makes Debut with WWE NXT at Tapings (Photos)

|
Former ROH World Champion Kyle O'Reilly made his WWE NXT debut at tonight's TV tapings from Full Sail University. He was announced by that name.
|
O'Reilly, who has been rumored to sign with WWE for several months now, worked a match that should air on August 2nd. He faced Aleister Black.
For those who missed tonight's NXT episode on the WWE Network, O'Reilly's former tag team partner Bobby Fish made his NXT debut with a loss to Black.
Below are photos of tonight's debut from our correspondent Will Henderson. Stay tuned as we will have full spoilers from tonight's tapings soon.
