Former RAW General Manager and WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff has been booked for the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary show, according to PWInsider. The big event will take place on January 22nd from two locations in New York City - the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom.
Posted in:
WWE
Spoiler: Big Name Scheduled for the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Episode
By Marc Middleton
Jan 10, 2018 - 12:30:26 PM
This would be Bischoff's first WWE TV appearance since 2007, the RAW 15th Anniversary special.
Below is the updated line-up of names scheduled for the show:
* Eric Bischoff
* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long
* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather
* Brother Love
* The Boogeyman
* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter
* John Laurinaitis
* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman
* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase
* Free agent John Cena
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* The Undertaker
* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler
* WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall
* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair
* The Bella Twins
* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons
* The Dudley Boyz
* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin
* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws
