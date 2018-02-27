LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Speculation on the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania, RAW Social Media Score, Nikki Bella
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 4:21:52 PM
- Nikki Bella gives a home office tour in this new video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel:



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.325 million total interactions this week - 192,000 on Facebook, 897,000 on Instagram and 236,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.209 million interactions - 180,000 Facebook interactions, 814,000 Instagram interactions and 215,000 Twitter interactions.

- No word yet on who RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar will be facing at WrestleMania 34 but they cut promos on RAW last night and wondered who else is left to beat. There's speculation on a tag team from outside of the main roster challenging The Bar at WrestleMania or a multi-team match for the titles. Sheamus tweeted after last night's show:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

  • Rey Mysterio Reportedly Facing Top WWE Star at WrestleMania 34

  • WWE Fastlane Main Event Changed to a Six-Pack Challenge, Updated Card

  • WWE 205 Live Segment Revealed (Video), Warrior Award Reactions, Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Scott Dawson on The Revival vs. The Bar, The Rock Nominated for Award, Luke Harper

  • Kalisto and Roderick Strong Hype Match, Charlotte - WWE Photo Shoot Video, WWE Network Collections

  • John Cena Hypes Tonight's SmackDown, DDP Talks Ronda Rousey In WWE (Video), WWE Stock

  • How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Fallout from Elimination Chamber?

  • YouTube Star at SmackDown, WWE 205 Live Hype for Tonight, WWE Fastlane Fatal 5 Way

  • WWE Pulls Another Segment from This Week's RAW Episode

  • SmackDown Promo for John Cena's Return, Fans on WWE IC Title Challengers, RAW Top 10



    		•