





WWE Posted in:

Speculation On The Finish Of AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar At Survivor Series

By

Nov 16, 2017 - 8:45:08 PM



By Andrew Thompson Nov 16, 2017 - 8:45:08 PM



In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer speculated on what the finish of the match will be. Meltzer noted that Jinder Mahal could very well get involved and cause "The Phenomenal One" the match, so that Styles will not lose cleanly to Brock Lesnar.







As you all are aware, this year's "Survivor Series" PPV is champion versus champion themed. The biggest match of these series of matches is the WWE Champion, AJ Styles, versus the WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. Since Styles captured his second WWE Title on November 7th from Jinder Mahal, many fans have wondered how he would be booked against the "Beast Incarnate", seeing as how Lesnar has beaten the likes of Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in 8 minutes or less, cleanly.In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer speculated on what the finish of the match will be. Meltzer noted that Jinder Mahal could very well get involved and cause "The Phenomenal One" the match, so that Styles will not lose cleanly to Brock Lesnar.