Posted in: WWE
Special WWE NXT Episode to Air, Asuka on the RAW Women's Title & Royal Rumble, RAW Top 10
By Marc Middleton
Dec 26, 2017 - 11:10:56 AM
- Below are the top 10 moments from the final WWE RAW of 2017:



- The Wednesday, January 3rd WWE NXT episode will be a two-hour "Best of 2017" edition. The show will start at the normal 8pm EST timeslot.

- As noted, Asuka announced on last night's RAW that she will be entering the first-ever women's Royal Rumble at next month's Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. The segment ended with Asuka dropping RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Asuka took to Twitter after the show and tweeted the following on the title:




