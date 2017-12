Special Referee and Stipulation Added to WWE Clash of Champions Tag Team Match, Updated Card

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon announced on tonight's show that he will be the special referee for Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. If Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from all of WWE.Below is the updated card for Clash of Champions, which takes place on December 17th from the TD Garden in Boston:Jinder Mahal vs. AJ StylesNatalya vs. Charlotte FlairDolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode vs. Baron CorbinRusev & Aiden English vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The UsosSami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton and Shinsuke NakamuraIf Owens & Sami lose the match they will be fired from WWE.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here