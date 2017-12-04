|
WWE announced the following today:
Special Events for WWE 205 Live Announced
Marc Middleton
Dec 4, 2017
WWE 205 Live to hold three special live events in January
The Cruiserweight division is ready to fly high and drop jaws as WWE 205 Live holds three special events in January. Don’t miss your chance to see Enzo Amore, Kalisto, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and all your favorite Superstars at 205 pounds and under in action three days in a row.
* Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center
* Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium
* Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center
Tickets for each event go on sale Friday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. EST.
