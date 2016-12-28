LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Special Edition of WWE NXT Tonight, Goldberg RAW Return Promo, Nikki and Natalya
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2016 - 11:11:27 AM
- As noted, Bill Goldberg will be on next Monday's WWE RAW from Tampa to discuss Brock Lesnar and the Royal Rumble main event. Below is a promo for his return:




- Tonight's WWE NXT will be a two-hour special with matches from the recent live event in Osaka, Japan, which saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Samoa Joe to win the NXT Title. The following matches are scheduled to air tonight:

* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and Aliyah

* Nia Jax vs. NXT Women's Champion Asuka

* Tajiri and Akira Tozawa vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT Champion Samoa Joe

- It looks like the feud with Natalya and Nikki Bella will be heating up on next week's SmackDown as the two had this exchange after this week's show:







