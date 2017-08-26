|
- Just as a reminder, current NXT play-by-play guy Mauro Ranallo will be commentating on tonight's boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and UFC Fighter Conor McGregor. Ranallo works for Showtime Networks to cover various fighting events.
|
Source of Rusev/Lana WWE exit rumors, Bobby Roode/NXT, and Mauro
By Tito Jackson
Aug 26, 2017 - 8:39:53 AM
- It appears that Booby Roode will have his farewell tour with NXT for shows in Rochester, NY on September 7th and 2 shows in Canada on September 8th and 9th (St. Catherines, ON & Toronto).
CREDIT: PWInsider.com
--------------------
- Various news sources have tried to suggest that WWE wrestler Rusev and possibly his wife in real life Lana as well may have asked for their WWE release from their contracts. Asking around, it seems to be stirring from Rusev's "thank you" Tweet to the WWE:
In case the Twitter script is blocked by your security controls, it reads: @RusevBUL: I want to thank @WWE front office TR and everyone involved. THANK YOU
|
|
