Source of Rusev/Lana WWE exit rumors, Bobby Roode/NXT, and Mauro

Aug 26, 2017 - 8:39:53 AM



By Tito Jackson Aug 26, 2017 - 8:39:53 AM NXT play-by-play guy Mauro Ranallo will be commentating on tonight's boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and UFC Fighter Conor McGregor. Ranallo works for Showtime Networks to cover various fighting events.



- It appears that Booby Roode will have his farewell tour with NXT for shows in Rochester, NY on September 7th and 2 shows in Canada on September 8th and 9th (St. Catherines, ON & Toronto).



- Various news sources have tried to suggest that WWE wrestler Rusev and possibly his wife in real life Lana as well may have asked for their WWE release from their contracts. Asking around, it seems to be stirring from Rusev's "thank you" Tweet to the WWE:



I want to thank @WWE front office TR and everybody involved. THANK YOU — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 25, 2017





