Sonya Deville vs. Ruby Riott Note, WWE Cruiserweights Hype Fatal 4 Way, Total Divas

@WWE RAW in L.A.

Fatal 4-Way

Those three are chasing for an opportunity at a championship. I'm chasing an opportunity to shake up the world. pic.twitter.com/eXJEz2FEdh — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) November 30, 2017

Live on #RAW at the @STAPLESCenter in a Fatal 4 Way match, The Alexander Institute of Chiropractic Medicine will be giving out LUMBAR CHECKS while I take the next step in becoming the next @WWE Cruiserweight Champion! @WWE205Live pic.twitter.com/xmSWyEEll3 pic.twitter.com/T8meZRD7v7 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) November 29, 2017

Some more South Philly Pretzel Factory work coming your way on #RAW Monday. #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/r8gOkpEbNI — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) November 29, 2017

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a teaser for next Wednesday's new episode of Total Divas:- As noted, next week's WWE NXT episode will feature new main roster talents going at it in a No Holds Barred match as SmackDown Superstar Ruby Riott takes on RAW Superstar Sonya Deville. This looks like it may be the final NXT TV matches for the two and possibly the final NXT live events for them as well.- Below are comments from Mustafa Ali, Tony Nese, Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak to hype the Fatal 4 Way that has been confirmed for Monday's WWE RAW. As noted, the winner will go on to face Rich Swann the following week with the winner facing WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore the next week. The cruiserweights wrote: