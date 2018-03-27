LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Sonya Deville Warns Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss on Nia Jax (Video), Post-RAW Note
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2018 - 8:18:33 AM
- This week's WWE RAW saw RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss deck Nia Jax and then retreat before Jax could get revenge. This came after Jax defeated Mickie James with Bliss at ringside. Below is post-show video of Mike Rome interviewing Bliss and asking if she is afraid of her WrestleMania 34 opponent. Bliss says she is not afraid of her former best friend but her actions say otherwise.



- There was no dark main event after Monday's RAW went off the air in Cleveland. WWE previously advertised Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and John Cena vs. Kane, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz for the post-show match.

- This week's RAW also saw Ronda Rousey come face to face with Absolution leader Paige, as seen in the video below. Paige tried to get Rousey to join the group but she turned the offer down. This led to Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose trying to attack Rousey before she put them both down. As noted, Rousey and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle will come face to face with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in the ring on next week's RAW from Atlanta.

You can also see Deville's post-show warning to Rousey below:






Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Former Wrestlers Speaks Out Against Allegations That Led to WWE Removing Fabulous Moolah's Name from Battle Royal

  • WWE Announces the Return of the Superstars For Hope Campaign

  • Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson Video, Liv Morgan on Ronda Rousey, WWE MMC Promos

  • News for Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC and 205 Live - Fatal 4 Way, WrestleMania Hype, More

  • Matt Hardy on His Plans for the Future, Triple H & Stephanie McMahon PC Video, Charlie Haas

  • Sonya Deville Warns Ronda Rousey, Alexa Bliss on Nia Jax (Video), Post-RAW Note

  • El Generico Returns to Twitter, Next Week's RAW, Identity of Asuka's Opponent

  • Andre Battle Royal Update, Mick Foley on Stephanie McMahon, Daniel Bryan SmackDown Promo

  • Triple H Grants Wish, Brock Lesnar Destroys Roman Reigns Again, WWE Main Event

  • Dean Ambrose Pulled from WWE's WrestleMania 34 Axxess



    		•