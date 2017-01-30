|
WWE officials used a cart to bring big men Braun Strowman, Big Show, Big E, Bray Wyatt, Mark Henry and others to the ring for last night's Royal Rumble 30-man main event.
Posted in:
WWE
Some WWE Superstars Brought to the Ring In a Cart at the Royal Rumble (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Jan 30, 2017 - 5:14:51 PM
The cart was not shown on TV as each Superstar began their entrance by running to the ring. The camera angle then cut back to the ring to allow for the Superstar to ride the cart the rest of the way.
Below are photos of Superstars catching a ride to the ring last night:
