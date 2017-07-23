|
|
|
|
The first WWE SummerSlam match is now official for next month's pay-per-view - Natalya vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Natalya won the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at tonight's Battleground pay-per-view to become the new #1 contender. The other match participants were Charlotte Flair, Lana, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch.
|
Posted in:
WWE
SmackDown Women's Title Match Set for WWE SummerSlam
By Marc Middleton
Jul 23, 2017 - 10:13:44 PM
No other matches have been confirmed for SummerSlam but Monday's RAW will see Sasha Banks vs. Bayley with the winner facing RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. RAW will also see General Manager Kurt Angle announce SummerSlam plans for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after Braun Strowman crashed last week's Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe match to crown a new #1 contender.
SummerSlam takes place on August 20th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
Former World Heavyweight Champion Makes His Return at WWE Battleground (Photos, Video)
SmackDown Women's Title Match Set for WWE SummerSlam
WWE United States Title Changes Hands at Battleground (Video, Photos)
New Tag Team Champions Crowned at Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View (Photos & Video)
Lana Arrives for Battleground (Video), Sami Zayn Promo on Mike Bennett, The Rock - Siri
WWE Stars Predict Fatal 5 Way (Video), Aiden English Cuts Battleground Promo, Title Trivia
Rusev on Tonight's Flag Match (Video), AJ Styles Hypes WWE Battleground, Shinsuke Nakamura
Baron Corbin Arrives for Battleground (Video), Ask Mike & Maria, Randy Orton Hypes Match
Tye Dillinger Promo for WWE Battleground, Carmella Warns Naomi (Photo), WWE Fury
Final Card for Tonight's WWE Battleground Pay-Per-View