LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
SmackDown Women's Title Match Moved to the WrestleMania 33 Main Card?
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 12:57:09 PM
It appears the Six-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania 33 with SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Naomi, Natalya, Carmella, Mickie James and Becky Lynch has been moved from the Kickoff pre-show to the main card.

The match is still listed on WWE's website but no longer has the pre-show header that it had before. The pre-show still has the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville scheduled.

Becky Lynch tweeted the following on Thursday, possibly confirming the change:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY 3/31/17

  • Bayley on Why Fans Connect with Her, Kurt Angle Talks WWE Return, Goldust - WrestleMania

  • More Results from WrestleMania Axxess, Stars Who Missed 'Mania Events, The New Day

  • Natalya Talks Beth Phoenix and Her Impact, WWE Stars Host Reading Event, The Miz and Maryse

  • Seth Rollins Congratulates WWE Hall of Famer (Video), Bayley Clip, WWE Stock Down

  • John Cena on Dealing with Bullying, How He Sees His Legacy, Expanding the WWE Brand

  • Ricky Morton Talks WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette, Current Tag Team Wrestling Scene

  • Charlotte Talks Ric Flair Statue (Video), WWE Hosts Make-A-Wish Event, WWE - Snapchat

  • SmackDown Women's Title Match Moved to the WrestleMania 33 Main Card?

  • Eric Bischoff Video from Axxess, Triple H and Stephanie on Ric Flair, Alexa Bliss




    		•