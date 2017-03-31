Posted in: WWE SmackDown Women's Title Match Moved to the WrestleMania 33 Main Card?
By Marc Middleton
Mar 31, 2017 - 12:57:09 PM
It appears the Six-Pack Challenge at WrestleMania 33 with SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss defending against Naomi, Natalya, Carmella, Mickie James and Becky Lynch has been moved from the Kickoff pre-show to the main card.
The match is still listed on WWE's website but no longer has the pre-show header that it had before. The pre-show still has the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville scheduled.
Becky Lynch tweeted the following on Thursday, possibly confirming the change: