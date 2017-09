SmackDown Women's Title Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, Updated Card

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

Charlotte Flair won a Fatal 4 Way over Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Naomi on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Flair vs. Natalya has been announced for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.Below is the updated confirmed card for the October 8th HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:Shane McMahon vs. Kevin OwensShinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder MahalThe Usos vs. The New DayCharlotte Flair vs. Natalya