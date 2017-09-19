LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
SmackDown Women's Title Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 10:06:01 PM
Charlotte Flair won a Fatal 4 Way over Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Naomi on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Flair vs. Natalya has been announced for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Below is the updated confirmed card for the October 8th HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:

Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

