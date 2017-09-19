SmackDown Women's Title Match Announced for WWE Hell In a Cell, Updated Card

|
Charlotte Flair won a Fatal 4 Way over Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka and Naomi on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya. Flair vs. Natalya has been announced for the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.
|
Below is the updated confirmed card for the October 8th HIAC pay-per-view from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan:
Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya
