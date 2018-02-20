LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
SmackDown Women's Title Match Announced for WWE Fastlane
By Marc Middleton
Feb 20, 2018 - 10:28:24 PM
Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Fastlane takes place on March 11th from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Below is the updated card:

Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

