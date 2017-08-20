SmackDown Women's Title Changes Hands at WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Video)

Natalya defeated Naomi to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.Natalya previously held the WWE Divas Title but this is her first run with the blue brand title. Naomi won the title back at WrestleMania 33 in a Six-Pack Challenge with Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.Below are photos and videos from the match: