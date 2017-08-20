SmackDown Women's Title Changes Hands at WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Video)

|
Natalya defeated Naomi to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at tonight's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
By Marc Middleton
Aug 20, 2017 - 7:49:11 PM
Natalya previously held the WWE Divas Title but this is her first run with the blue brand title. Naomi won the title back at WrestleMania 33 in a Six-Pack Challenge with Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.
