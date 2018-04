SmackDown Tag Team Title Match Announced for WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

Former champions The Usos defeated The New Day on tonight's SmackDown episode to become the new #1 contenders to new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Rowan and Harper just won the titles by defeating The Usos and The New Day in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday.The Usos will get their rematch for the titles at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.Below is the updated card for the big event from Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network:Roman Reigns vs. Brock LesnarSamoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth RollinsBray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The BarThe Usos vs. The Bludgeon BrothersTBA vs. Cedric AlexanderTBA vs. AJ StylesTBA vs. Jinder MahalChris Jericho, Elias, Kurt Angle, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Apollo, Titus O'Neil, Shelton Benjamin, Chad Gable, Sin Cara, Goldust, Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBAJohn Cena vs. Triple HFollow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here