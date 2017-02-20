Posted in:
WWE
SmackDown Superstar Gets Married (Photo), John Cena on SRW Parody, WWE Top 10 Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 3:23:26 AM
- The latest WWE Top 10 looks at wicked WrestleMania betrayals, seen below:
VIDEO
- Earlier we posted the four episodes of WWE parody "Southpaw Regional Wrestling" with John Cena and other WWE Superstars. Cena tweeted the following as fans have been asking for more episodes:
- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan married his girlfriend April Elizabeth this past Friday. April works as a stylist in Orlando, where the two met. Below is a photo from the wedding and shots from their engagement shoot:
My Person ❤️
A post shared by April Ever💜 (@x0april0x) on
Feb 19, 2017 at 8:26pm PST
