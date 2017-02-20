LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
SmackDown Superstar Gets Married (Photo), John Cena on SRW Parody, WWE Top 10 Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 3:23:26 AM
- The latest WWE Top 10 looks at wicked WrestleMania betrayals, seen below:



- Earlier we posted the four episodes of WWE parody "Southpaw Regional Wrestling" with John Cena and other WWE Superstars. Cena tweeted the following as fans have been asking for more episodes:




- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan married his girlfriend April Elizabeth this past Friday. April works as a stylist in Orlando, where the two met. Below is a photo from the wedding and shots from their engagement shoot:

Now Playing... Beauty and The Beast! 💛🖤 @jordanwwejj

A post shared by April Ever💜 (@x0april0x) on




Ready to Marry My Best Friend!! 👰🏻💍🤵🏽

A post shared by April Ever💜 (@x0april0x) on




My Person ❤️

A post shared by April Ever💜 (@x0april0x) on




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - The Highlight Reel, Match Announced, Brock Lesnar, More

  • Luke Harper Switches Up His Gear (Video), Top Brutal Backstage Assaults, WWE Fury

  • Zack Ryder Launching New YouTube Series, Triple H Workout Clip, AJ Lee and Kaitlyn Reunite

  • SmackDown Superstar Gets Married (Photo), John Cena on SRW Parody, WWE Top 10 Video

  • Update on Naomi's Injury and Return, WWE Looks at Awkward Moments, Canvas 2 Canvas

  • John Cena Posts Photo of ROH Star, WrestleMania Theme Song, Sasha Banks - Bayley

  • Videos: WWE's "Southpaw Regional Wrestling" Parody Series with John Cena and Others

  • Vince McMahon Congratulates Xavier Woods, Golfing During WrestleMania Weekend, Chinese Recruits

  • The Rock Hosting SNL, John Cena and Kurt Angle on Induction, Tombstone Piledriver

  • Private Photos and Videos of Paige Leak Online, Comments from Paige and Her Mother




    		•