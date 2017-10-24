|
- Below is video from last night's WWE Ride Along episode with The Shield talking about Cesaro's recent mouth injury and how strong The Swiss Cyborg is:
SmackDown Stars on Last Night's Big Angle (Videos), Kevin Owens Thanks Fans, The Shield
By Marc Middleton
Oct 24, 2017 - 9:50:03 AM
- After leaving the WWE tour over the weekend due to family reasons, Kevin Owens took to Twitter on Monday and thanked fans for their support. Owens also tweeted on Sunday that he was watching the WWE TLC pay-per-view. Below is his tweet from the weekend along with the tweet thanking fans:
- As noted, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon led the blue brand roster in an invasion of RAW last night to set up the big RAW vs. SmackDown matches at the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view last night. Below are several post-show Twitter reactions, including new videos from The New Day, Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder, AJ Styles, Mojo Rawley and WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
