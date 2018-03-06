|
- The new WWE Ultimate Superstar guide is now available from DK Publishing. This is the second edition of the guide. You can now pre-order it at Amazon by clicking here. Below is a promo for the book from WWE Publishing:
|
WWE
SmackDown Stars Added to RAW MSG Show, New WWE Guide Out, Drake Maverick - WWE 205 Live
By Marc Middleton
Mar 6, 2018 - 3:27:03 PM
- SmackDown Superstars The New Day have been added to the RAW live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday, March 16th. Below is the updated card:
* Braun Strowman vs. Kane vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
* John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. Elias and Bayley
* Roman Reigns, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins vs. Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
* WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
* Titus Worldwide vs. The New Day vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar
As noted, there has been talk of having Ronda Rousey make her MSG debut at this event.
- WWE 205 Live Drake Maverick tweeted the following video today to hype the brand. As noted, tonight's show will see the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament continue with Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews and Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy.
