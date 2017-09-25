SmackDown Star Returns to Action, Mickie James on Alexa Bliss, WWE Title Match Promo

Having a me day at the Mecca while In deep thought. Tonight #wwenomercy brings you a #rawwomenschampionship without the History Maker herself. I've sat back... patiently... humbly... on the sidelines long enough watching while Girls with half my accolades... etc... get the opportunities I came back with my sights on. It seems In all this sideline sitting I forgot who I am! It seems You have too! But I remember... and soon so shall all of you! I will sit no longer. I want to wish all you ladies luck! But know this.... whomever holds that championship at the end of the night... I'm coming for you! Not some bell bottom wearing, smiling, happy to be here, yes sir girl, but a grown a$$ woman with battle scars you've yet to understand! Hardcore Country reigns again... Un-humbly yours~ MJ #igotanewadditude #ImBack #ImComing #HardcoreCountry #wwewomenschampionship

