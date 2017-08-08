LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
SmackDown Star Headed to China, The Rock on Ballers (Video), Nikki Bella Works Out
By Marc Middleton
Aug 9, 2017 - 3:30:28 PM
- Below is the latest episode of BellaBody with Nikki Bella and her friend Brittni showing leg and butt workouts that make your backside rounder:



- Charlotte Flair noted on social media that she's headed to China today for a WWE promotional tour. Flair also started using Chinese social media platform Weibo this week as the company continues their expansion in the country. You can access her Weibo page at this link. Weibo is the Chinese version of Twitter.

- As noted, HBO announced on Tuesday that they have renewed The Rock's "Ballers" for a 4th season. The 3rd season just premiered in late July. Rock posted the following video to Instagram, thanking fans for record ratings and commenting on the renewal:

Jus deliverin' a package of gratitude.
@HBO has officially picked up #Ballers SEASON 4.
And a big congrats to @IssaRae and the cast/crew of #Insecure!
Thank you all out there for rockin' with us and diggin' our show. Luv and appreciate you and I'm grateful to the bone.
#Ballers #Season4 #HBO #SevenBucksProds #LetsRoll





Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

