LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
SmackDown Social Score, Chad Gable and AJ Styles on Last Night's Match, WWE Network Collections
By Marc Middleton
Jul 5, 2017 - 8:16:38 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews new WWE Network Collections for July in this new video - a new Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper and his Piper's Pit segments plus a new Collection on Razor Ramon, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall.



- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Macys 4th of July Spectacular on NBC. SmackDown had 92,000 interactions on Twitter with 22,000 unique authors, up from last week's 81,000 interactions and 21,000 authors. SmackDown also had 108,000 Facebook interactions with 78,000 unique authors last night, up from last week's 82,000 interactions and 52,000 authors.

- Chad Gable and AJ Styles made the following tweets on last night's SmackDown match, which AJ won to earn a spot in the Independence Day Battle Royal. As noted, AJ won the battle royal to earn a shot against WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens at Battleground.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • SmackDown Social Score, Chad Gable and AJ Styles on Last Night's Match, WWE Network Collections

  • Roman Reigns - Braun Strowman Video, Aiden English on His Win Over Randy Orton, WWE Stock

  • Jerry Lawler on His Donald Trump Re-Tweet, SmackDown Top 10, Seth Rollins on The Rock

  • WWE RAW Social Score, WWE NXT Insider Video for Tonight, The Miz and Maryse

  • Naomi's Glowing Title (Video), WWE NXT Matches for Tonight, Rich Swann vs. TJP

  • Wale Joins Titus Worldwide (Video), The Hype Bros React to SmackDown, Birthdays

  • WWE Edits SmackDown Segment Online, Chad Gable on His Singles Losses and American Alpha (Video)

  • John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Photos)

  • Leaked Paige Video Referenced on SmackDown, New Partner for Lana? (Video), WWE NXT

  • Daniel Bryan Suspends James Ellsworth (Video), Update on The Colons, AJ Styles




    		•